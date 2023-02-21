P!nk Shares How Tina Turner Inspired Her Upcoming Tour Plans

P!nk stopped by TODAY on Tuesday (Feb. 21) to dish on her new album TRUSTFALL and her plans for not one, but two tours later this year.

Calling the LP “one of” the best of her career, the pop star opened up to anchors Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly about the special significance of album cut “Turbulence.”

“Everybody gets it,” she said of the vulnerable ballad. “And that kind of makes me sad and happy all at the same time. I hate telling people what a song is about ’cause it’s whatever it’s about for you, but for me, it’s just sort of speaking to anxiety. And almost walking my daughter through it, down that road. My favorite line is ‘Even when you say you can’t/ I will watch you dance through this turbulence.”

Later in the interview, P!nk also teased her touring plan for the remainder of the year, with her Summer Carnival 2023 jaunt kicking off in late July followed by the TRUSTFALL arena tour starting Oct. 12 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

“When you go and see Tina Turner and she’s 69 years old in Louboutins, running all around that stage sounding better than you ever have and dancing harder, you have no excuse,” she said of what fans can expect from her live shows — aerial acrobatics and all. “I’m gonna be 90 in a tutu, P!nk-erbell flying through the air. Yeah, why wouldn’t I? It’s so much fun.”

Watch P!nk’s sit-down with TODAY — including a sweet surprise from one of her late dad’s veteran pals — below.