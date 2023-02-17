P!nk Says She’s ‘The Bionic Woman’ After Recovering From Surgery & Pandemic Quarantine

P!nk got real in a new interview on Friday (Feb. 17) about bouncing back from both the COVID pandemic and her recent surgeries.

“Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body,” the singer told Variety. “Especially during COVID — I gained 36 pounds. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.

“So now I’m the bionic woman,” she continued. “I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long.”

During the chat, the star also explained her approach to putting songs together for her new album Trustfall, which is out now via RCA Records. “I’m overthinking all the time,” she said. “So there’s the worry and grief and longing and anger on the record, but there’s also, ‘I’ve had enough. Just turn it up to 11. Everyone shut up and dance.’ And instead of mixing those songs up, I could have done side A as a dance party, and side B as maybe you should get the sharp objects out of your kitchen. But that’s not life. Life is like, ‘Oh, I had a great morning, I had a sh—y afternoon, now I’m ready for a drink, now I just wanna cuddle, and now I’m gonna have a cry.’ That’s a day in the life.”

The 13-track studio set, a follow-up to P!nk’s 2021 live compilation All I Know So Far: Setlist, features lead single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” “Trustfall,” “When I Get There” and more.

Read P!nk’s full interview with Variety here.