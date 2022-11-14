P!nk Announces ‘Summer Carnival 2023’ North American Stadium Dates & All-Star Guests

P!nk is hitting the road again in 2023 and this time she’s bringing along some very special friends. The singer announced the North American dates for her “Summer Carnival 2023” outing on Monday morning (Nov. 14), revealing that the 21-city tour will hit stadiums across the continent from July through October with special guests Brandi Carlile and brand new Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado on select dates and Grouplove and KidCutUp on all the shows.

The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off on July 24 in Toronto at the Roger Centre and hit Cincinnati, Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, San Antonio, San Diego and Los Angeles before wrapping up on Oct. 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time here.

The official announcement of the dates came after P!nk and Carlile playfully teased the tour in a fun viral video on Sunday night. In the clip, the pair sit next to each other on a couch, with both dressed to impress as P!nk apologizes for having to take an important call. Carlile then picks up her cell and the pair get down to business. “I was really afraid to ask you this question to your face,” Pink says. “Oh, I’m married,” Carlile reminds her.

“Yeah, you love your wife… will you come on tour with me?” P!nk asks. “F–k yeah!” Carlile responds excitedly. P!nk and Brandi warmed up earlier this month when they joined forces for a performance of Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

The Summer Carnival will kick off on June 7, 2023 at University of Bolton Stadium, the first of several U.K. dates, followed by shows across continental Europe. P!nk has just released the upbeat anthem “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

Check out the North American dates below.

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

July 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park ^

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park !

Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^

Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park !

Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field !

Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field !

Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field !

Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^

Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field ^

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ^

Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium !

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^