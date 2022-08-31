From BLACKPINK to Ariana Grande, What’s Your Favorite ‘Pink’ Song? Vote!

Think pink! Thanks to the success of BLACKPINK‘s latest single, music fans the world over have been covered in “Pink Venom.”

The K-pop girl group’s lead track from their upcoming sophomore album Born Pink debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard Global charts (dated Sept. 3) as well as in the top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the quartet the biggest unaccompanied chart hit of their careers. And with Blinks and new fans alike tasting that pink venom on repeat, here at Billboard, we got reminiscing about other “pink” songs throughout pop music history.

Several of our editors and staffers chose their favorite rosy-hued tracks while breaking down BLACKPINK’s latest success story — from James Bay‘s under-appreciated “Pink Lemonade” to Ariana Grande‘s unreleased fan-favorite track “Pink Champagne” — but we want to know which “pink” song from the annals of music history makes you say, “Everything’s coming up roses!”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Aerosmith Ariana Grande BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news

There are plenty of options to choose, as the penchant for all things pink has crossed decades and genres, including rock (Aerosmith‘s “Pink,” Robert Plant‘s “Pink and Black”), old-school hip-hop (LL Cool J‘s tongue-twisting “Pink Cookies in a Plastic Bag Getting Crushed by Buildings,” Da Brat‘s “Pink Lemonade”) or something a little more psychedelic (The Flaming Lips‘ “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots,” anyone?).

Contemporary favorites like Janelle Monaé‘s Grammy-nominated “Pynk” and Frank Ocean‘s “Pink + White” also bump up against legendary artists like Bruce Springsteen (“Pink Cadillac”), Elton John (“Pinky”) and Prince (“Pink Cashmere”) in the battle for pink supremacy.

Vote for your favorite pink-toned track in Billboard‘s latest poll below.