Pink Slams Anti-Choice Supporters Following Roe v. Wade Reversal: ‘Real Patriots Believe in Freedom’

Na na na na na na na na, Pink wants to start a fight. In the days following the Supreme Court’s shocking reversal of Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 case that made abortion access a federal right — the 42-year-old singer-songwriter doubled down on her passionate pro-choice stance by leaving a series of fiery replies to some of the anti-choice conservatives filling up her comments.

Explore Explore P!nk See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It all started with a tweet from Saturday (June 25), the day after the court ruled by a 5-4 vote to end nearly 50 years of a woman’s right to choose. “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F—ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F— RIGHT OFF,” Pink wrote at the time. “We good?”

As much positive attention as it got, the post also attracted a lot of opposing viewpoints, and those people shared their support for the court’s decision by replying with comments disrespecting the star’s career. To one man who sarcastically asked, “Are you a singer?” she wrote on Monday (June 27), “Today I am a woman that you feel the need to belittle for your cause. Does this make you feel powerful? ‘Man in suit belittles woman because he’s afraid of her power.’ Original.”

The “So What” singer also tweeted a general callout to the “old white men” who tried to imply that she’s irrelevant — “I realize you’re out of touch- so ask your kids…. Oh wait- you can’t. They hate you” — which became the basis for discourse on her categorization of anti-choice supporters. “I love my dad, he was an old white guy too, with a big heart that fought for this country,” she replied to a supporter who said he was an old white guy in favor of reproductive rights. “He believed that women should have the right to choose. He was also a republican who voted for Trump.”

“I’m married to an old white guy (sorry @hartluck) who believes in gun rights and that a woman should have the right to choose. Real patriots believe In Freedom. I am only speaking to the other ones- that ones that want to control everyone and everything and spit hatred at any woman that scares them or disagree.”

And in between all of that, the musician took a couple moments to shoutout Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen for literally saying “F–k you” to the Supreme Court during Rodrigo’s Glastonbury festival set, and to correct someone who misspelled Taylor Swift’s name as “Tayler.” “This is the dumb s–t that people say when you stick up for your rights and want to be able to decide what to do with your own body,” Pink wrote. “Also, it’s TAYLOR.”

See Pink’s latest tweets regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade below:

I love my dad, he was an old white guy too, with a big heart that fought for this country. He believed that women should have the right to choose. He was also a republican who voted for Trump. I’m married to an old white guy (sorry @hartluck ) who believes in gun rights and that https://t.co/fqErWlASlA — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

(Cont’d) that a woman should have the right to choose. Real patriots believe In Freedom. I am only speaking to the other ones- that ones that want to control everyone and everything and spit hatred at any woman that scares them or disagree. I appreciate your post. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fqErWlASlA — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

Today I am a woman that you feel the need to belittle for your cause. Does this make you feel powerful? “Man in suit belittles woman because he’s afraid of her power.” Original https://t.co/kNaYaYiUTu — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

This is the dumb shit that people say when you stick up for your rights and want to be able to decide what to do with your own body. This is the dumb shit that people say. Also, it’s TAYLOR https://t.co/cdK0zAasMC — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

Thank you Olivia and Lily https://t.co/UHcUw9nWTZ — P!nk (@Pink) June 26, 2022

We need you more now than ever. We can do this on our own, but there is nothing we want more than your support. https://t.co/zoNdvq04Zj — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you’re out of touch- so ask your kids…. Oh wait- you can’t. They hate you. — P!nk (@Pink) June 26, 2022