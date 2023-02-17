From P!nk to Skrillex, Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

We’re halfway through February, and there’s a massive new batch of music to sift through by everyone from P!nk to Skrillex. With so many new options, we want to know which new release you’ll have on repeat going into Presidents’ Day Weekend.

The pop veteran unfurled her ninth studio album, Trustfall, complete with singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” the anthemic title track and “When I Get There” as well as guest features from The Lumineers, First Aid Kit and Chris Stapleton, while Skrillex dropped his long-awaited sophomore album Quest for Fire. The follow-up to 2014’s Recess features high-octane collabs with the likes of Missy Elliott, Fred Again, Pete Wentz, Porter Robinson and Joker.

Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe teamed up with Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 to deliver carefree new single “Float,” and Niall Horan kicked off a new era with “Heaven,” the swoon-worthy lead single off his upcoming third solo album, The Show.

Plus, Omar Apollo treated fans to the dreamy mathematical rebound conundrum that is “3 Boys” — his first single in the wake of his star-making 2022 debut Ivory. And Polo G tapped Future for the contemplative “No Time Wasted.”

Depending on how your Valentine’s Day went, you also have Kelsea Ballerini‘s post-divorce EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and Caroline Polachek‘s hot-and-heavy new studio set Desire, I Want to Turn Into You to keep on rotation as you work out the emotional rollercoaster that is love.

No matter what you’re listening to this weekend, vote for your favorite release in Billboard‘s weekly new music poll below.