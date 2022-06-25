×
Pink Addresses Supporters of Overturning Roe v. Wade: ‘Never F—ing Listen to My Music Again’

"PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F---ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F--- RIGHT OFF. We good?" the singer wrote.

P!nk has a very clear message for anyone who supports the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected one’s choice to have an abortion: Don’t listen to her music.

The message, which she tweeted Saturday night (June 25), was also aimed at racist followers, and those threatening marriage equality.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F—ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F— RIGHT OFF. We good?” the singer wrote.

One Twitter follower caught P!nk’s attention when he replied that he’s “never had an abortion. Also have never been with a woman that aborted my child. My wife & I saved our grandson from deletion by providing our complete support for our son & his girlfriend, best thing we’ve ever done.”

“I’m so glad you HAD THE CHOICE TO DECIDE WHAT WAS RIGHT FOR YOU, SIR. Must be nice,” she said.

And when another follower joked, “I hope her agent survives the stroke,” P!nk was quick to reply.

“I am my agent,” P!nk shot back. “We’re fine.”

See her tweets below. P!nk is among a number of artists reacting to the troubling news on social media this weekend. Some musicians have been taking their reactions to the stage: At Glastonbury on Saturday, Olivia Rodrigo dedicated the Lily Allen song “F— You” to the Supreme Court, “who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s— about freedom.”

 

