P!nk Previews ‘Trustfall,’ Duets on ‘What About Us’ With Kelly Clarkson

P!nk is stopping by The Kelly Clarkson Show next Monday (Feb. 6) to chat about her upcoming album Trustfall and duet with Kelly Clarkson on “What About Us.”

In a preview clip, the host jokes that her long-awaited 10th studio album will be filled with songs about “sadness and depression and divorce,” P!nk counters, “Mine is more like the world is ending. … But those are the best songs! But it’s also like, I’m still a wife and a daughter and a mother, and I lost my dad, and it’s the pandemic. And then my almost dearest friend in the whole world died eight months later, and I’m still parenting and all of these things.

“So you write all those songs,” the singer continues. “And then you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Well if we are sliding sideways off the axis, let’s dance.'”

P!nk also opened up about the meaning behind the album’s newly released title track, saying, “I feel like life right now — getting out of bed in the morning, having a vagina, dropping your kids off at school, participating in elections — any of it requires so much trust right now. And I think life is a trust fall and those are the questions you have to ask: what do you fall for and what’s worth it?”

The conversation leads to Clarkson asking P!nk about her politically charged single “What About Us” and eventually the two pop stars decide to harmonize their way through the 2017 hit.

P!nk’s Trustfall is set to be released Feb. 17. Watch previews from her interview and duet with Clarkson below.