P!nk Pays Tribute to Her Late Dad on 2nd Anniversary of His Passing: ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’

P!nk is honoring her loving father on the second anniversary of his death.

The 43-year-old pop veteran took to social media on Saturday (Aug. 26) to share some heartfelt words about her late dad, Jim Moore, who she lost to cancer in August 2021. He was 75.

“I miss you, Dad. The kids do too. Sometimes I hate how time flies,” P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Moore, captioned a video on Instagram. “Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt. Today it isn’t funny. Today it just hurts. I’m glad you don’t anymore though. You don’t hurt.”

The brief clip shows P!nk’s jovial father playing in a restaurant alongside what looks to be the singer’s 6-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart, when he was a toddler.

She continued in her post, “I hope they still call you twinkle toes and that you’re still getting out of line. I hope you’re singing along. I hope you’re making everyone laugh. I hope you feel this love … gone but not forgotten, Daddy Sir.”

P!nk — who also shares a 12-year-old daughter, Willow, with husband, former motorcross star Carey Hart Carey Hart — revealed two years ago that her dad passed away following a battle with prostate cancer.

Earlier this year, P!nk paid tribute to her father in a sentimental post on Valentine’s Day that included a snippet from her latest album, Trustfall.

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day — I cherish the love I have that I can touch — and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure,” she wrote alongside a 30-second video preview of the song “When I Get There.”

“This one’s for you, Daddy Sir,” she added, using her affectionate nickname for the Vietnam veteran, who provided voiceover for the clip. “I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from,” Moore said over images of P!nk hugging her dad, as well as a montage of school pictures of the singer from childhood through her teen years and film of her parent’s wedding.

“It’ll always be so important to all of us,” Moore said before revealing footage of the singer on her first birthday as the song’s majestic piano bed swells up. “I think of you when I think about forever,” P!nk sings amid a montage of video of her and her dad together. “I hear a joke, and I know you would’a told it better/ I think of you out of the blue.”

See P!nk’s tribute to her late dad on the second anniversary of his death below.