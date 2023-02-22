Pink Reveals Madonna Invited Her & Gwen Stefani to Be Part of That Iconic VMAs Kiss With Britney Spears

Apparently, Pink was originally supposed to be part of Madonna‘s iconic VMAs performance with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Who knew?

In a Wednesday (Feb. 22) radio appearance on KTU 103.5, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer revealed that the Queen of Pop had actually asked her — and Gwen Stefani, she thinks — to be part of the infamous 2003 spectacle, during which Madonna individually kissed Aguilera and the “Toxic” singer as Justin Timberlake, who had recently split from Spears, looked on from the audience.

“I think we all were [invited],” Pink recalled. “I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.”

“It was going to be a party,” added the pop star, who’s been married to Hart since 2006, grinning slyly. “It would’ve been a really weird party.”

The revelation comes about a month after Jennifer Lopez said that she, too, had originally been approached for Madge’s steamy performance. The Shotgun Wedding actress had actually gotten as far as meeting with Spears and Madonna at the legendary artist’s home to discuss possibilities, but ultimately, Lopez was unable to get away from the movie she was filming at the time.

“I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it,” Lopez said in a January interview. “I love Madonna. I’m a huge fan, I always have been.”

Watch Pink talk about the Madonna kiss that never came to be below: