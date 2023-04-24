P!NK & Kelly Clarkson Soundwaves Art Raised $60,000 for a Good Cause

Back in February, P!nk stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she and Kelly Clarkson signed a one-of-a-kind soundwave artwork of their song “Broken & Beautiful” to benefit No Kind Hungry.

The piece, made by artist Tim Wakefield, was auctioned for $50,000 to benefit No Kid Hungry, which works to end child hunger in the United States. Wakefield video called into The Kelly Clarkson show on Monday (April 24), where he revealed that he met the woman who generously bought the piece. “To say it was emotional would be an understatement,” he recalled. “One of the best moments of my career.”

Wakefield added that in total, the piece has raised more than $60,000 for the nonprofit. P!nk has been a longtime advocate for the organization, taking part in a number of their projects and events throughout the years. The star is set to be honored as a No Kid Hungry Champion at the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner on Thursday (April 27). The event, according to a press release, “celebrates the commitment of local leaders who make an impact for kids in need.”

Watch Wakefield announce the exciting news, plus reveal the other charitable projects he has in store, below.