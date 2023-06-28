Fan Gives Pink a Giant Wheel of Brie Mid-Concert — and It Goes Over Better Than the Human Ashes

Well, at least it isn’t human cremains this time. Pink is once again going viral for accepting an unorthodox present from a fan in the crowd at one of her concerts, but luckily, instead of a plastic bag containing the remains of someone’s mom, this gift was simply a large wheel of Brie cheese.

In a video taken from her show at Hyde Park in London over the weekend, the singer can be seen interacting with concertgoers at the edge of the stage, smiling and giving air-hugs to fans in between belting out lyrics to her 2010 smash “F–kin’ Perfect.” Then, she eagerly bends down to take an offering from the crowd — a circle of Brie de Meux, which she hugs close to her chest — and mouths, “I love you.”

Overall, Pink looked happy to be the recipient of the delicious dairy product, which is a lot more than can be said about another so-called gift she received recently. When another fan in the audience over the weekend chucked a plastic bag of gray dust onstage, which the “So What” musician then confirmed was the fan’s dead mother’s ashes, Pink looked horrified at best.

“This is your mom?” she asked in disbelief. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Between the cheese and the cremains, some folks online are calling for people at concerts to practice more respectful boundaries with Pink — and all artists, for that matter. (It’s only been a few days since Bebe Rexha suffered facial injuries after a fan threw his phone at her while she was performing).

“Someone’s ashes and now cheese?” one person tweeted. “What is wrong with her fans?”

“y’all need to get a handle on ur parasocial relationships bc??? she doesn’t know you??” wrote another. “what were you thinking?? now ur moms ashes are gonna end up in the trash bc you wanted to get noticed by P!nk??”

“do y’all not know boundaries anymore when it comes to artists and how to behave at concerts….?” added someone else.

Watch Pink receive a wheel of Brie at her concert below: