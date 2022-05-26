Pink Says Ellen DeGeneres ‘Made It OK for People to Be Who They Are’ on Talk Show Finale

Pink was a guest on the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, appearing on Thursday’s (May 26) finale to give the talk show host a thoughtful send-off worthy of the close relationship they’ve developed over the years.

After sitting down opposite DeGeneres, the singer was overcome with both emotion and appreciation and thanked the 64-year-old host for being a positive light in her life, and the lives of others.

Explore Explore P!nk See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I love you so much, it’s dumb,” the singer started. “This is a very strange feeling for me because I’ve known you for so long and you’ve meant so much in my life personally, but in everybody’s life, and I don’t wanna cry, but … I wanted to be a singer because I want to grow up and change the world and make it a better place. You’ve done that in so many ways.”

The three-time Grammy winner continued, “Whereas maybe I help people find their pain, you help people find their joy, and we need that so badly in the world and you are as kind as you seem, and you support people and when you shine your light on them, it’s like staring into the sun. And you’ve been so supportive of me and my career. I mean, you basically handed me an Emmy. You really have made an indelible mark on this world and you’ve made it OK for people to be who they are, and you remind people that there is a lot going on the world, but joy is always a choice.”

Like Bruno Mars, who appeared on Wednesday’s penultimate Ellen episode, Pink brought DeGeneres a few gifts fitting of the newfound free time the host will have outside of filming: a sourdough starter, birdwatching glasses, and knitting needles with a large ball of yarn.

After the interview segment, Pink took to the stage to perform one of DeGeneres’ self-proclaimed “favorite songs,” her top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “What About Us.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered on Sept. 8, 2003 and wrapped Thursday after 19 seasons on the air.

Watch Pink’s final Ellen appearance below.