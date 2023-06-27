Pink Is Stunned as Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes at Her During Concert: Watch

Pink encourages throwing fistfuls of glitter in the air, but she (understandably) draws the line at throwing your dead relative’s cremated remains at her shows.

The 43-year-old pop star was left stunned at her Sunday (June 25) BST Hyde Park show in London after someone in the audience lobbed a plastic baggie of gray powder at her while she was performing “Just Like a Pill” on stage. Visibly stunned, Pink paused the performance to confirm with the fan what she probably already knew but didn’t want to believe: The contents of the bag were human ashes.

“This is your mom?” the mohawked musician questioned the fan, horrified. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Pink proceeded to carefully set the baggie down behind a speaker at the lip of the stage, looking a little dazed, before diving back into the song without addressing the awkward moment any further.

The performance came as part of two joint shows at Hyde Park over the weekend, where Pink was joined by Gwen Stefani. Earlier this month, the “Try” singer kicked off her 2023-2024 Summer Carnival tour in support of her February album TRUSTFALL, a trek that will see Gayle, Brandi Carlile, The Script and more joining her as supporting acts.

Another unofficial supporting act on the tour is Pink’s own daughter, 12-year-old Willow, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart. At a recent stop in Bolton, England, Willow made a surprise appearance on stage to assist in singing “Cover Me in Sunshine,” which the mom-daughter duo released together in 2021 to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too,” Pink wrote in a statement at the time.

See the moment Pink’s stage became the unofficial resting place of a fan’s mother below: