Pink Fan Goes Into Labor at Her Concert, Names Baby After Singer

Raise your glass! A Pink fan named Angela Mercer is now the proud mother of a new baby boy, whom she named in honor of the “So What” singer after going into an early labor at the star’s Fenway Park concert in Boston.

Mercer and her family had traveled from Albany, N.Y., to see the July 31 show — meaning, she was a long way from her hometown hospital when she started experiencing labor pains shortly after arriving at the venue. “At only 31 weeks pregnant, Angela hadn’t been expecting her son’s arrival quite yet, but she started having contractions,” reads a press release from Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital about the birth. “She called her doctor, who advised her to get to a hospital.”

“With all the traffic surrounding Fenway for the concert, Angela had trouble finding a ride to the hospital,” it continued. “She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk — and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU.”

The hospital also revealed that the baby boy — or, “Pink’s newest, youngest, fan” — was named Aycen Hart. Pink shares her last name with husband Carey Hart, as well as both of their children: Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart.

Little Aycen has since been transported from Boston to a NICU in Albany, where he’s been able to receive preemie care much closer to home. “My husband Ace and I are so incredibly grateful to the exceptional team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital!” Mercer said in a statement. “The medical, case management, and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging. We are sincerely appreciative.”

The miracle birth isn’t the first time something out of the ordinary has gone down at a Pink concert in recent months, though. She was handed a full-sized wheel of Brie cheese while performing, recently, and someone gave Pink their mother’s ashes while she was onstage at BST Hyde Park.

See photos of little Aycen Hart here.