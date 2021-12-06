Pink Helps Terminally Ill Fan Check Off Bucket-List Item With Sweet Zoom Chat

P!nk took time out of her busy schedule recently to connect with a terminally ill fan over Zoom.

Sixty-three-year-old Diane Berberian is currently in hospice with terminal bone cancer, and she shared a portion of her chat with the pop star on social media. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS… OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!!” the triathlete and Ironman competitor captioned the post.

“You have a kind of bravery I don’t understand,” P!nk says in the 13-minute clip to Berberian, who competed twice in the U.S. Paratriathalon National Championships. “You’re bringing comfort to other people while you’re walking through this.”

The singer also treated Berberian to a cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” over the call, which the elite runner promised she would attempt to “share later.”

As the visit wrapped up, the Philly native let P!nk know just how important it was that the superstar reached out to meet her. “You’ve made my day,” Berbian said with a smile. “I mean, I don’t even know what’s on my bucket list now. Because you were so far at the top, and all the other things started to happen, so it’s kinda like, ‘OK, I’ll think of something else.’ ‘Cause I am gonna rest for a couple days, but something else is gonna come up.”

Watch P!nk’s heartwarming chat with Berberian below.