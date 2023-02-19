P!nk Addresses Comments About ‘Shading’ Christina Aguilera and ‘Lady Marmalade’ Video Shoot

P!nk has responded to comments that she’s been “shading” fellow pop star Christina Aguilera.

The singer was recently asked by Buzzfeed UK to rank her music videos, and what she said about her apparently less-than-ideal personal experience filming “Lady Marmalade” — her 2001 single with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim — got folks talking over the weekend.

“Well, there’s ‘Lady Marmalade,'” P!nk said in video interview, looking back at the supergroup collaboration from more than 20 years ago, which was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. “I’m gonna put that down here at 12. It wasn’t very fun to make. I’m all about fun, and it was like a lot of fuss — and there were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice.”

After seeing people make assumptions about her choice of words, and her choice to leave out Aguilera’s name from her list of who was “nice” on set, she replied to tweets Saturday night (Feb. 18).

“Y’all are nuts,” she wrote. “Xtina had s— to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f—ing drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling.”

P!nk clarified, “And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s—.”

“Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her a–,” she added.

P!nk had previously admitted that back in the “Lady Marmalade” days, the pair’s egos had clashed.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” she noted in a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen. “I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different, we’re very different. And we were very young and new.”

“You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other,” P!nk continued. “It’s not taught to each other in the playground.”

P!nk said that the two had gotten past any bad blood, in time: “We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

See a Buzzfeed UK TikTok clip of her talking about the “Lady Marmalade” video here and her tweets that followed below.

