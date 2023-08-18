Pink Changes ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ Lyric About Britney Spears Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

It looks like Pink is showing support for Britney Spears amid the latter pop star’s divorce from Sam Asghari.

At her Wednesday night (Aug. 16) concert at Detroit’s Comerica Park, the “So What” singer subtly changed a lyric in her 2001 song “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” sneaking in a compliment to Spears. “Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears,” Pink sang, instead of the original line, “Tired of being compared to d–n Britney Spears.”

“She’s so pretty,” Pink continued with the original lyrics, singing with nothing but an acoustic guitar accompanying her. “That just ain’t me.”

The gesture came on the heels of reports that Spears and her husband, dancer Sam Asghari, are splitting. Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Wednesday, and shared a statement on Instagram Thursday (Aug. 17) about the two ending their marriage. “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S–t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The split comes a little over a year after the couple married in June 2022, tying the knot with a star-studded ceremony in L.A. They’d gotten engaged in 2021, about five years after first meeting on set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

Earlier this year, Pink — who’s currently in the middle of Summer Carnival tour — clarified her intentions behind the Spears name-check in “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” revealing she’s “always felt like a big sister” to the “Toxic” musician. “I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world,” Pink told People in February, though later added she’s not currently in touch with the Princess of Pop. “I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long.”

See Pink’s lyric change below: