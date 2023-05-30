P!nk Shows Off ‘Ridiculous’ Banana-Printed Bikini Just in Time for Summer

The weather is heating up and P!nk spent the weekend soaking up the summer sun.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 30) to share some fun snapshots from her weekend with her family, the first being a selfie in which she’s rocking a see-through bikini top with a banana print covering her chest. “Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” she captioned the post, before referring to the second photo, in which the superstar is seen taking an outdoor shower.

“If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!” she joked about Carey Hart, whom she’s been married to since 2006.

P!nk is fresh off the release of her ninth studio album, Trustfall, which she recently told Billboard is one of her favorite projects yet. “I think it is one of the best records I’ve ever made,” she said. “And I feel about it the way I felt about Missundaztood and I’m Not Dead and possibly The Truth About Love. And so I’m really excited and anxious.”

She’s also set to embark on her upcoming Summer Carnival 2023 tour, where the longtime arena headliner will bring her hits to stadiums across North America, beginning July 24.

See her summery Instagram post below.