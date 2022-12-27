Piers Morgan’s Twitter Account Got Hacked & Posted Derogatory Tweets About Ed Sheeran

It appears Piers Morgan’s social media was hacked on Monday (Dec. 26) to take aim at Ed Sheeran, Queen Elizabeth II and more.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the hackers referred to the “Shivers” crooner as a “ginger f—er” and blasted the late monarch by tweeting, “f–k the queen” while changing Morgan’s profile pic to a photo of himself laughing with Her Royal Majesty. Another public figure who came under attack was British-American boxer Andrew Tate after the hacked account erroneously claimed he had been killed in Dubai.

“In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked,” the official account for Morgan’s talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, tweeted the following day. “Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?”

As of press time, Morgan’s account had been wiped clean of most of the abusive tweets besides a Bitcoin app scam and a blurry photo of an unnamed young man captioned with more abusive language.

For his part, Sheeran was likely nonplussed by the controversy, particularly considering he doesn’t use and leaves the app in the hands of his official team as “Ed Sheeran HQ.”

Instead, the singer had plenty to celebrate as of late. Earlier this month, Billboard reported that Sheeran sold more tickets than any other music act in 2022 thanks to the massive success of his ongoing Mathematics Tour. (Over 60 dates across Europe, he moved a grand total of three million tickets.) The trek will head stateside with its giant, rotating stage on May 6 starting at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Check out Morgan’s plea to get his Twitter account back below.