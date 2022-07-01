Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye to Love’ for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the John Peel Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Minions: The Rise of Gru hit theaters on Friday (July 1), released along with its star-studded soundtrack which includes a new cover of The Carpenters‘ “Goodbye to Love” by Phoebe Bridgers.

“I must live my life alone / And though it’s not the easy way / I guess I’ve always known / I’d say goodbye to love,” she sings in her take on the 1972 track.

Released originally on The Carpenters’ album, A Song for You, “Goodbye to Love” peaked at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated August 26, 1972. The track spent 10 total weeks on the chart.

The Jack Antonoff-led Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack also features songs from Diana Ross and Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Kali Uchis, Bleachers, H.E.R., Gary Clark Jr., Brockhampton and more.

“I think there’s certain songs that live in the moment and then certain songs that kind of live forever,” Antonoff told Billboard of the soundtrack, which includes a number of throwback covers with a modern twist. “I think the songs that I chose, regardless of this project, live forever. So this can just be another point in the long story of all the songs which are going to go way into the future of mankind.”

