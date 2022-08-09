Phoebe Bridgers Set to Make Cameo in Upcoming The 1975 Music Video

The 1975 is just months away from the release of their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and the English band’s frontman, Matty Healy, recently sat down with Pitchfork for a wide-ranging conversation.

The upcoming follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form, features a number of glimmering tracks as evidenced in the band’s freshly released single, “Happiness.” Pitchfork mentions a song called “I’m in Love with You,” in which Healy repeats the title phrase 24 times. The music video for the track also features a cameo from Phoebe Bridgers, and serves as a “sequel of sorts” to The 1975’s “A Change of Heart” video from 2016.

“We’ve done very clever and very cool a lot,” Healy said of the upcoming album. “But what about—brace yourself—earnest. If you dethrone sincerity with irony, you get an equal tyrant by the end of the day, and I’m kind of tired of it. Because what makes me feel uncomfortable is saying, like, ‘Do you mind telling me that I’m good, or that you love me, just so I can feel OK?’ That’s the s— I’m scared of, being seen as some f—ing lame dude. It’s way harder to be a bit naive and soppy without going not, or lol, or I jack off all the time.”

Healy also revealed that he’s currently in talks with services like Netflix to get a documentary about the band underway. He wants the film to include footage of the group that goes back more than 15 years and for a fan to put it together.