Phoebe Bridgers Leads ‘F— Supreme Court’ Chant at Glastonbury

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the John Peel Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Following news that the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion, Phoebe Bridgers made her disgust toward the decision known during her Glastonbury performance on Friday (June 24).

“In all honesty, it’s super surreal and fun, but I’m having a hideous day,” she told the crowd. “Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say, ‘F— the Supreme Court?'”

The entire crowd then broke out into a “F— the Supreme Court” chant, before the 27-year-old indie rock star added, “F— that s—. F— America. F— you! All of these irrelevant, old motherf—ers trying to tell us what to do with our f—ing bodies.”

“All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies”. @phoebe_bridgers calls out the US Supreme Court on stage at Glastonbury. She had an abortion last year. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/cKBNZdhhNr — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) June 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, Bridgers opened up in a fatefully timed new The Guardian interview about the same night she attended her very first Met Gala, when news broke that the Supreme Court had drafted plans to rescind women’s federal rights to seek abortions by overturning Roe v. Wade — something that inspired her to become one in a handful of female artists to share their own personal experiences with abortion.

“I’ve always found comfort in talking to people in passing – when someone’s mom says: ‘I had an abortion when I was a teen.’ It normalized it for me,” Bridgers explained to The Guardian. “I was, ‘All right, it’s time to throw my hat into that pool…That’s not a phrase, I just made that up. But I didn’t think about it, really, at all.”

“As a white, upper-middle-class woman from California, even if it were to be overturned, I will always have access,” she continued. “I have a friend who went to medical school – every time I need a doctor, I say, ‘Do you have someone that you recommend?’ So I would just go: ‘Hey, where do I go for the thing? Wink-wink.’ The people with access will always have access. What pisses me off is that we’re not talking about me. It’s so easy: I played in Texas the same week, and then I went home and was like: oh my God. Made the appointment. It was 12 hours of my life.”