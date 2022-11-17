Phoebe Bridgers Drops ‘So Much Wine’ Holiday Cover Benefiting the Los Angeles LGBT Center

Happy holidays, Pharbz. Phoebe Bridgers has released her annual holiday song cover, this time performing The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” and donating proceeds to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The 28-year-old musician recorded and produced the track with longtime collaborators Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford and Sebastian Steinberg, with Andrew Bird credited for contributing vocals, violin and whistling. Normal People star Paul Mescal, Bridgers’ boyfriend and rumored fiancé, is also featured on the song, first released by The Handsome Family on their 2000 album In The Air.

“Listen to me, Butterfly,” Bridgers sings on the cover, her fluttering voice supported by a mellow choir of male voices. “There’s only so much wine you can drink in one life.”

Following suit with the style of artwork used for the Grammy nominee’s past holiday recordings, the “So Much Wine” cover art features two minimalistic ghosts painted onto a portrait of snowy mountains and white-dusted evergreen trees. The “Motion Sickness” singer first started her tradition of releasing a yearly festive single in 2017, when she covered “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

In the years since, Bridgers has dropped reimagined versions of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “‘7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, and McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne. Every year, proceeds from her covers benefit organizations that serve communities in need like the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which assists lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and people living with HIV with treating substance abuse, housing, legal assistance, healthcare and more.

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ new cover of “So Much Wine” below.