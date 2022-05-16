Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Moody ‘Sidelines’ Music Video For ‘Conversations With Friends’: Watch

Everybody say thank you, Sally Rooney. Because of her, the world was treated to a new Phoebe Bridgers song last month, and now, it’s received a new music video, which arrived on Monday (May 16).

The featured track for Hulu’s newly-released adaptation of Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends, “Sidelines” came out April 15 and marked Bridgers’ first release since her 2020 sophomore record, Punisher. Its new music video pairs bittersweet lyrics about a relationship being the catalyst for self reflection and reinvention with muted-color clips from the 12-episode series as well as footage of the 27-year-old singer-songwriter recording vocals in the studio.

Explore Explore Phoebe Bridgers See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Watching the world from the sidelines, had nothing to prove,” she sings in between tense clips of the show’s stars Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver, their lips locking right as the song’s flurrying percussion kicks in. “‘Til you came into my life gave me something to lose.”

Conversations With Friends follows Hulu’s previous adaption of one of Rooney’s works, Normal People starring Bridgers’ boyfriend Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones. Arriving on the streaming service Sunday (May 15), it follows Alwyn and Oliver’s characters, Nick Conway and Frances, as they begin having an affair while Nick’s wife Melissa, played by Jemima Kirk, grows closer with Frances’ friend Bobbi, played by Sasha Lane.

Scenes of the four’s intertwining, increasingly complicated relationship are scattered throughout the new “Sidelines” video, in which a summertime montage of the characters hiking, swimming and exploring starts to fray as they begin exchanging stolen glances and secret intimate moments — before tearing apart completely as Frances and Bobbi’s emotions get the best of them.

“I’m not afraid of going back to school,” sings Bridgers’s feathery voice. “I gave it up the first time, but I’ll try again. I’m not afraid of getting older. Used to fetishize myself, now I’m talking to my house plants.”

Watch the “Sidelines” music video below.