Phoebe Bridgers Announces the Death of Her Father

"Rest in peace dad," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers performs onstage during Day 1 of "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sept. 1, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

Phoebe Bridgers‘ father has died, according to a post shared on Tuesday (Jan. 3) by the “I Know the End” singer.

“rest in peace dad,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself with pink hair, smiling alongside her late father. She did not share any additional info regarding the cause of his death.

Bridgers has detailed her complicated relationship with her father over the years through interviews and music. In a 2019 interview with GQ, the 28-year-old shared that her dad was a scenic carpenter who had a “drug thing.”

The fan-favorite track, “Kyoto,” off her sophomore album Punisher, also touches on her paternal relationship. “You called me from a payphone / They still got payphones / It cost a dollar a minute / To tell me you’re getting sober / And you wrote me a letter / But I don’t have to read it,” she sings in the opening verse, later crooning, “I don’t forgive you / But please don’t hold me to it / Born under Scorpio skies / I wanted to see the world / Through your eyes until it happened.”

In an interview with NPR’s Sam Sanders for It’s Been A Minute in December 2020, she described their relationship as “a very weird combination of emotionally unavailable, but very present in a weird way.” However, she added that as she has grown into adulthood, she has developed more sympathy for each of her parents. 

