Phoebe Bridgers Gets Close With Bo Burnham in Keith Urban’s Eras Tour TikTok: Fans React

Well this is something new! Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham were the accidental stars of a video Keith Urban posted from Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour on Monday (May 15).

In the clip, Urban and wife Nicole Kidman dance with abandon as Swift performs her 1989 hit “Style,” but fans zeroed in on the Boygenius singer and Burnham — who have been rumored to be dating — getting quite close in the background. At one point, The Eras Tour opener even appears to turn around and kiss the comedian as Swift sings, “We never goin’ out of style/ We never goin’ out of style” from the stage, which naturally sent fans into a tizzy on social media.

“Keith urban being completely oblivious about hard launching phoebe and bo was not what i was expecting on a monday afternoon,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments section of the video. Another added, “Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet.” A third joked that the Aussie country star was officially “in his deuxmoi era” for spilling the inadvertent tea. (Billboard has reached out to reps for both Bridgers and Burnham for comment.)

While Bridgers is serving as one of the opening acts on Swift’s blockbuster trek across North America, the superstar brought her pal out during a recent show in Nashville earlier this month for the live debut of their Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Nothing New.” The following night, Bridgers surprised the crowd by welcoming The 1975 frontman Matty Healy into her backing band for the evening.

Watch Bridgers and Burnham appear to get close behind an oblivious Urban below.