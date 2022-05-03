Phoebe Bridgers Shares Her Abortion Story After Supreme Court Leak: ‘Everyone Deserves Access’

As the U.S. reeled from the bombshell Politico report on Monday night revealing that the Supreme Court is primed to overturn Roe v. Wade, Phoebe Bridgers shared that she, like many women in America, has had an abortion.

In a short post on the singer’s Instagram Stories, Bridgers shared an image of a sun setting on a beach, over which she shared her story via black text. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” the “Sidelines” singer wrote. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.” She also shared the story via Twitter.

Bridgers, along with sharing her story, gave her fans a link to an article, saying “here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.” The link leads to an article in The Cut, which explained the continued attacks against reproductive rights around the country, as well as providing links to charities and funds in different states around the country sorted by each legislature’s likeliness to prohibit abortions.

Bridgers’ story is just one of many being shared after Politico reported a leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which showed the Court’s initial votes to strike down the rulings in the landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which both guaranteed federal and constitutional protections of abortion rights. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote in the drafted opinion. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, while adding that the document “does not represent a decision by the Court” and calling for an investigation into the source of the leak. President Biden, meanwhile, issued a statement saying that Roe v. Wade represents a woman’s “fundamental” right to choose, and assured abortion rights activists that “we will be ready” should the Court overturn the decision, without providing specifics about his administration’s plans.

Since the draft was reported, celebrities quickly began speaking out about the majority opinion of the Court, with many calling out the conservative justices for refusing to protect reproductive rights. “#SCOTUS has revealed itself to be just another political tool,” Bette Midler wrote. “The three new unabashedly biased conservatives plus the old push the court to undermine women’s rights. Shameful. They will never recover from this.”

This is not the first time Bridgers has spoken up about abortion rights. Back in October, the singer shared a highly anticipated cover of “That Funny Feeling” by Bo Burnham from his special Inside. Proceeds from the cover went directly to the Texas Abortion Funds, as a response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of one of the most restrictive bans on abortions in the country. “This one’s for Greg Abbott,” she wrote in a statement at the time.