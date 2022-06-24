Phoebe Bridgers Opens Up About Sharing Her Abortion Story: ‘I Don’t Think About It As A Baby’

Phoebe Bridgers just opened up in a fatefully timed new The Guardian interview about the crazy 24 hours she experienced back on May 2. On the same night she attended her very first Met Gala, the news broke that the Supreme Court had drafted plans to rescind women’s federal rights to seek abortions by overturning Roe v. Wade — something that inspired her to become one in a handful of female artists to share their own personal experiences with abortion.

But in a surprising — and disheartening — twist of fate, that same Guardian piece was published on the same day (June 24) as the Supreme Court actually succeeded in voting those plans through, effectively striking down Roe v. Wade after almost half a century of it being in place.

Before the court’s decision kicked in, though, the 27-year-old indie rock star shed some light on what it was like behind the scenes that night at the Met Gala, which she described as “the weirdest, most elitist prom.” She shared that it wasn’t until after the red carpet festivities and the gala itself had concluded that she found out about the Roe v. Wade news, only catching word as she went back to her hotel to change for the after party, saying: “The atmosphere in the hotel was so dark.”

The day after, the “Motion Sickness” singer would go on to post an unflinching — and much talked about — tweet detailing her own personal abortion experience, writing that she had received an abortion pill while on tour last year and that she believed every woman should have that access.

“I’ve always found comfort in talking to people in passing – when someone’s mom says: ‘I had an abortion when I was a teen.’ It normalized it for me,” Bridgers explained to The Guardian. “I was, ‘All right, it’s time to throw my hat into that pool…That’s not a phrase, I just made that up. But I didn’t think about it, really, at all.”

“As a white, upper-middle-class woman from California, even if it were to be overturned, I will always have access,” she continued. “I have a friend who went to medical school – every time I need a doctor, I say, ‘Do you have someone that you recommend?’ So I would just go: ‘Hey, where do I go for the thing? Wink-wink.’ The people with access will always have access. What pisses me off is that we’re not talking about me. It’s so easy: I played in Texas the same week, and then I went home and was like: oh my God. Made the appointment. It was 12 hours of my life.”

“I wasn’t fucking emotional at all,” she added. “Hormonally crazy! But I don’t think you should assign ‘it tore me up’ to me. No! I don’t think about it as a baby, of course not.”