Phoebe Bridgers Invites The 1975’s Matty Healy Onstage to Help Scream ‘I Know The End’: Watch

Matty Healy: singer, songwriter, The 1975‘s frontman and professional backup screamer. At Phoebe Bridgers‘ Tuesday (July 26) concert in London, the 33-year-old indie rock star came out onstage for a few shining moments to help his friend perform her rage-filled closing track, “I Know The End.”

Making a stop at the O2 Academy Brixton as part of her Reunion Tour, Bridgers performed songs from her second and most recent studio album, 2020’s Punisher. At the end of her show’s main set, she always plays the record’s fittingly-titled closing track — which is padded with her own screams on the original recording.

In concert, she gets help from her band to provide the screams — and Tuesday night, it was Healy who stepped up to the plate. In fan-recorded videos, the “Somebody Else” singer emerges for just a few seconds to yell with full force into a microphone as Bridgers runs around onstage playing guitar, eventually falling to her knees next to Healy. When he’s done, he casually walks without acknowledgement back offstage before the song is even over.

The “Motion Sickness” singer previously collaborated with Healy on The 1975’s “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” a track from the band’s most recent album Notes On A Conditional Form. The band is now gearing up to release its fifth studio album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, scheduled for Oct. 14, and released the record’s lead single “Part Of The Band” earlier this month. A second single, “Happiness,” is due out Aug. 3.

Watch Matty Healy accompany Phoebe Bridgers on stage for “I Know The End” below.