Pharrell Williams Throws the First Pitch at New York Yankees Game

Hey, batter batter! Pharrell Williams took to the pitcher’s mound at the New York Yankees baseball game earlier this week (Aug. 22) to throw the first pitch.

Fittingly, Pharrell rocked his Billionaire Boys Club collaborative clothing line with the Yankees for the occasion.

Explore Explore Pharrell Williams See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It’s been a busy summer for Pharrell, who put out a number of collaborations, including “Cash In Cash Out” with Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage, and Calvin Harris’ “Stay With Me” with Halsey and Justin Timberlake.

In June, the Grammy-winning artist held his Something in the Water Festival in the heart of Washington, D.C., after moving it from his hometown of Virginia Beach. When asked if the concert would ever move back to Virginia Beach, Pharrell told Billboard, “That is a great question, but one I cannot answer. That is only because I was disappointed with how the local municipal government handled the loss of my cousin’s life. It is one thing for the officer to make a mistake, but it is another to follow up the way they did. I did not feel as if there was enough love, respect, and reverence for his life. Him being a fellow Virginian, his life and the loss of his life should have been treated like anybody else’s. When we start seeing situations handled differently, not only with African Americans but with minorities in general handled differently, then coming back is something we can think about doing again.”

He continued, “The give back is in the leave behind of the festival. It is not just D.C.; the 757 is benefitting, and we brought the city with us to the festival. Everything happening around this festival up here and back home in the 757 is possible because of the activation of the people. It is the people who are powering this event.”