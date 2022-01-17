×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Pharrell Williams Calls For Economic Equity During Martin Luther King Jr. Event

The event, which could not be held in person because of COVID-19, was livestreamed.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams photographed on Dec. 4, 2019 in New York. Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Pharrell Williams is challenging corporate America to “do more” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that in remarks Monday (Jan. 17) during the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, the singer and music producer said big businesses need to invest in people of color and noted that some of them already are.

“Not all businesses,” Williams added. “The smart ones — the ones that will be here in 50 years.”

Explore

Explore

Pharrell Williams

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Williams singled out the Japanese financial and venture capital group SoftBank. He said the group was investing in founders of color, who could then create generational wealth and change their cities for the better.

Related

Haim in Chanel

Pharrell Williams, Haim Visit Chanel Labyrinth at Art Basel Miami Beach

Williams, who was born in Virginia Beach, also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League and thanked the local chapter for their work in financial wellness, health and housing.

The event, which could not be held in person because of COVID-19, was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Several local leaders were honored for representing King’s legacy of social justice.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad