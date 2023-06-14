Stranger Than to Host Dance Event Series at Los Angeles’ Petersen Auto Museum

Los Angeles-based dance event producer Stranger Than will host an event series at the city’s fantastically designed Petersen Auto Museum, starting July 2.

Stranger Than will host a part on the Museum’s patio featuring Israeli producer Adam Ten and French Lebanese producer and DJ Dead-Tones. The party, held from 5-10 p.m., will offer attendees the option of buying an additional ticket add-on that grants access to three floors of the car museum. This add-in includes the ‘We Are Porsche’ exhibit currently showcasing over forty Porsche’s in celebration of the brand’s 75th anniversary.

Additional Stranger Than programming and dates at the Petersen Auto Museum will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Since launching in Los Angeles in 2018, Stranger Than has set itself apart in the city’s crowded party landscape by hosting dance music events in unusual and never before used locations around the city, including the first ever show at the city’s Cabrillo Beach this past March.

“We love to do these locations that have never been used before,” says Stranger Than founder Tal Ohana. “Getting approval from the neighborhood and from the city is really the longest and hardest part about it. We have millions of ideas of where and what to do for events around the city, it’s always just a matter of if we’re able to, which is the biggest step and also fun for us.” A member of the Stranger Than team, Russell Hadaya, also works as a location scout for film and television, which has helped open doors for Stranger Than that aren’t always available to other party promoters.

The Petersen Auto Museum show series will mark the first musical programming done at the Museum, a Los Angeles architectural landmark that re-opened in 2015 after an extensive year-plus renovation. Originally opened in 1994, the Museum became a footnote in the history of hip-hop and Los Angeles when the Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in a drive-by shooting at a traffic light on Wilshire, just outside the museum, after leaving Vibe magazine’s post-Soul Train Awards party at the venue.

Designed to convey speed and motion, the Petersen exterior’s 308 floating stainless steel ribbons, lit by 866 computer-controlled LED lights, are just one part of the museum’s reported $125 million redesign. The museum’s three floors of exhibit space encompass 95,000 square feet.