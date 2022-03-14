Pete Davidson Is Going to Space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Rocket

Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Pete Davidson is heading to space.

The Saturday Night Live star is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’ space travel venture Blue Origin, the company announced Monday (March 14).

The launch is scheduled for March 23 and Davidson will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight. William Shatner was on a flight in October, blasting off from West Texas and reaching a height of roughly 66 miles above Earth on the 10-minute jaunt.

Former NFL great and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan flew on Blue Origin’s second passenger flight in December, joining astronaut Alan Shepard’s daughter on the journey. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, flew on the company’s first passenger flight last July.

The other passengers on next week’s flight are CEO and investor Marty Allen; Sharon and Marc Hagle; teacher and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen; and George Nield, a former NASA manager who has worked to promote commercial spaceflight.