Pete Davidson Returning to ‘SNL’ as Host With Musical Guest Lil Uzi Vert

The lineup for the May 6 episode of 'Saturday Night Live' was confirmed over the weekend.

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson during an 'SNL' sketch on April 2, 2022. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Up next on SNL will be Pete Davidson as host and Lil Uzi Vert as musical guest.

The lineup for the May 6 episode of Saturday Night Live was confirmed over the weekend. Former SNL cast member Davidson’s return to the sketch comedy show follows April 15’s Ana de Armas-hosted episode, on which Karol G performed.

Davidson left SNL in May 2022, after eight seasons with the cast. He’s readying the release of his upcoming Peacock series Bupkis.

In February, Lil Uzi Vert claimed their first No. 1 as a lead artist on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart with the single “Just Wanna Rock,” which also peaked in the top 10 on the Hot 100. Their most recent solo full-length album, Eternal Atake, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in 2020.

See the SNL announcement for May 6 below.

