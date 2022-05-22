Pete Davidson References Kanye West and Ariana Grande in Final ‘SNL’ Appearance: Watch

L-R: "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" on May 14, 2022.

Pete Davidson has said goodbye to Saturday Night Live.

For his hilarious send-off, the 28-year-old comedian appeared on the “Weekend Update” segment of the season 47 finale on May 21 to look back on his eight-year journey as a cast member on the iconic sketch comedy series.

Sitting alongside “Weekend Update” co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, Davidson opened by acknowledging the “millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye,” a reference to his relationship with Kim Kardashian and he ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

The King of Staten Island star later recalled some fond memories of longtime SNL producer Lorne Michaels, including their phone call about the comedian’s engagement to Ariana Grande.

“He always gives the best advice,” Davidson said, remembering the conversation. “I said, ‘Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks.’ He said, ‘Oh, hold on for dear life!’ It’s a true thing he said.”

Elsewhere in the season finale, Eminem made a memorable cameo in a musical sketch paying tribute to Michaels. In the cut-for-time spoof, titled “Forgot About Lorne,” Davidson gets blasted by the superstar rapper for doing yet another rap music video parody. Watch it here.

In addition to Davidson, SNL cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also departing the show following the season 47 finale.

Watch Davidson’s “Weekend Update” appearance below, and see the full SNL episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.