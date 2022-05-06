Watch Pete Davidson Joke That He ‘Secretly’ Hopes Kanye West ‘Pulls a Mrs. Doubtfire’

Pete Davidson performs onstage at The Bill Graham Stage during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 4, 2017 in San Francisco.

Kanye West spent the beginning of 2022 posting a number of photos on Instagram and releasing music videos that mocked and harassed Pete Davidson, to whom he gave the nickname “Skete.” The comedian, meanwhile, has been compiling material for his new stand-up special.

Davidson headlined two stand-up shows at the Fonda in Los Angeles, California, last week for the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, where he made a few jokes about his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband.

“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?” he asked, met with laughs. “I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper. And, he’s like, ‘What’s up fam?’”

Davidson, of course, is referring to the 1993 comedy film starring Robin Williams, in which he plays a divorced husband who dresses up as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children.

The King of Staten Island star also poked fun at allegations earlier this year that West was trying to spread a rumor that Davidson had AIDS. “Kanye told me I had AIDS and he’s a genius so I was like, ‘Oh, f—,’” he said. “I was like, I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.”

Davidson even went to the doctor, only to confirm that he doesn’t have AIDS, he just “look like I have it.” He also said his fellow comedian and friend John Mulaney called him and suggested that Davidson get back at Ye by spreading a rumor that the rapper has polio.

