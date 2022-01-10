Pete Davidson Joined Jack Harlow on Stage to Perform ‘SUVs (Black on Black)’: Watch

Pete Davidson surprised fans at Jack Harlow‘s L.A. concert Friday night (Jan. 7) when he jumped onstage at The Novo to perform with the rising star.

Grabbing a mic, the Saturday Night Live vet jumped straight into “SUVs (Black on Black)” — Harlow’s latest single with Pooh Shiesty. “Filet mignon, that’s on Jack/ I done turned a penthouse suite into my natural habitat/ I just got my taxes back, that s–t cut my cash in half/ And it hurt (and it hurt), main chick say I’m a flirt,” Harlow raps with back-up from Davidson in fan-captured video posted to YouTube by TMZ.

In a separate clip making the rounds on Twitter that Harlow retweeted, The King of Staten Island star takes the reins on the track’s final chorus, rapping, “All my hundreds turn to racks/ All my ladies turn to snacks, SUVs black on, black on/ SUVs black on black/ I was f—in’ up, but now I’m back on track, that’s a fact” as cannons shoot smoke into the air and the crowd goes wild.

“SUVs (Black on Black”) — which follows “Industry Baby,” Harlow’s No. 1 smash collaboration with Lil Nas X— has so far peaked at No. 67 on the Hot 100 while settling just outside the Top 2o on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at No. 21.

The impromptu surprise appearance is hardly the first time pals Harlow and Davidson have worked together. Last March, they collaborated on the musical parody of Eminem‘s “Without Me” to help explain NFTs to the world when Harlow was a musical guest on SNL. The rapper also stopped by Davidson’s New Year’s Eve special on NBC with Miley Cyrus just a couple weeks ago.

While Harlow was recently honored with a day named after him in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., he’s next set to headline the city’s 2022 Forecastle Festival alongside Tyler, the Creator and Tame Impala.

Get a look at Harlow and Davidson’s performance below.