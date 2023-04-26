Here’s How Pete Davidson Hid an Eminem CD From His Mom by Pretending to Love Rod Stewart

Pete Davidson had a pretty roundabout way of becoming a Rod Stewart fan. In a special Mother’s Day interview with his mom Amy and his Bupkis co-star Edie Falco, who plays his mom in the show, the comedian revealed how hiding his love for Eminem gave him an appreciation for the British pop rock star.

“When I was younger, I bought the uncensored Eminem Show CD, which of course I wasn’t allowed to have, so I kept it in a Rod Stewart jewel case,” he told Good Housekeeping, the cover of which he and Falco graced for next month’s holiday issue. “My mom noticed, and for years she’d play Rod Stewart to have something we could bond over.”

“I’d be sitting in the car and suddenly she’d say ‘It’s Rod!’ and start singing along to ‘Maggie May,'” he continued. “I had to learn the songs just to keep the lie going. I kinda learned to like Rod Stewart.”

Arriving May 4 on Peacock, Bupkis is a half-hour live-action comedy portraying a “heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” according to a trailer. Along with Falco playing Davidson’s mother, Machine Gun Kelly, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and more of the former Saturday Night Live star’s famous friends will make appearances on the show.

While swapping recipes with his real and fictional moms for Good Housekeeping, Davidson also opened up about his go-to Mother’s Day gift growing up. “Mother’s Day is an important holiday in my household,” he shared. “We’re a close family, and growing up, my sister and I always tried to make things special, although I wasn’t always good at it. I’m pretty sure I bought her the same Britney Spears perfume eight years in a row.”

But according to his mom, it’s the thought that counts. “I never wore it, but I always appreciated it,” Amy said.

