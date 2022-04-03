Pete Davidson Returns to ‘SNL’ for Rap Video With Gunna About Loving Short Movies: Watch

Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live on April 2 for a rap video alongside Gunna about loving “short a– movies.”

In the comical musical sketch, Davidson complains about the lengthy run times of movies like the nearly three-hour The Batman, starring Robert Pattison, while praising such shorter flicks as Liar Liar and The Evil Dead.

“These days, when I sit down to watch a movie, I can find just about anything in the world. But night after night, there’s only one kind of movie I’m always looking for, and that’s a short a– movie,” Davidson raps while scrolling through Netflix. “A really short movie, like at most an hour, forty.”

The SNL star has been noticeably absent from the NBC sketch comedy show in recent weeks amid online attacks from Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. It’s been reported that Davidson, who is dating the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has missed previous episodes because he’s been busy filming a new movie.

Later in the pre-recorded skit, Davidson is joined by SNL musical guest Gunna, who also prefers films under 100 minutes. “I’m not pushin’ p unless it’s under two hours, like Lion King or Bad Moms or all three Austin Powers,” the Atlanta rapper says, referencing his popular DS4Ever track with Future and Young Thug.

Gunna is later seen holding the double-tape VHS version of 1984’s Amadeus, which clocks in at two hours, 40 minutes. “Why this movie look like a book?” the rapper asks before Davidson tosses it into a fireplace.

The rap sketch also features SNL‘s Chris Redd and cameo by Simon Rex, who reprises his Dirt Nasty alter ego while portraying the fictional character Ernest P. Worrell, made famous by late actor and comedian Jim Varney.

The clip ends with Rex asking Davidson about the questionable length of his semi-autobiographical 2020 movie The King of Staten Island. “It was like two hours and 17 minutes, but we needed all those minutes,” Davidson stammers.

Watch the “Short-A– Movies” skit below, and see the SNL full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.