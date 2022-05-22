Eminem Puts Pete Davidson in His Place During Hilarious ‘Forgot About Dre’ Parody on ‘SNL’: Watch

Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Eminem is fed up with Pete Davidson‘s rap music video parodies.

During the season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live on May 21, Marshall Mathers made another memorable cameo in a musical sketch paying tribute to longtime show producer Lorne Michaels. In the cut-for-time skit, titled “Forgot About Lorne,” Davidson raps about Lorne’s accomplishments over the beat from Dr. Dre‘s 1999 hit “Forgot About Dre,” featuring Eminem.

In the setup for the parody, Davidson — who made his final appearance on SNL after eight seasons — is approached on set by host Natasha Lyonne, who tells him that Lorne is depressed because he has always wanted to appear in a music video alongside the 28-year-old comedian.

“That guy has literally done everything for me, so I’m going to pay him back by doing this rap video exactly the way he wrote it,” Davidson tells Lyonne, holding a crumpled up script found in the garbage.

The rap then video begins with Davidson dressed as Michaels, surrounded by shelves of golden award statues, and segues to the comic dressed as himself, spitting lyrics about the SNL creator’s influence in launching the careers of such comedy greats as John Belushi, David Farley, Dan Aykroyd and Will Ferrell.

“So what do you say about a comedy great/ Been doing it himself for half a century straight,” Davidson raps, impersonating Eminem’s rapid-fire verse on “Forgot About Dre.” “Wanna talk about all the crazy people he made/ Every single decade has ridiculous names.”

Davidson’s flow is interrupted by Eminem himself, who shouts at the King of Staten Island star from a nearby camera on the set. Obviously annoyed, the superstar rapper then begins to grill Davidson about why he’s doing yet another hip-hop video parody.

“It’s another parody, it’s like another tribute or something?” Em asks, to which Davidson responds that it’s the third one. (The SNL star has previously starred in spoofs of Eminem’s 2002 hit “Without Me” and his 2000 classic “Stan.”)

“I would just stop,” Em continues. “Yeah, they all suck … Just please, stop … It’s really bad.” Davidson tries to explain that the parodies are meant to pay tribute to Mathers’ music, but the rapper isn’t having any of it. “Pete, don’t f—ing do it again,” Eminem says, pointing his finger at Davidson.

The comedian then looks off to a character playing Michaels and yells, “You blew it!”

Watch the “Forgot About Lorne” sketch below, and see the full SNL episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.