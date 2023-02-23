×
PETA to Protest Ludacris’ Concert at SeaWorld

The animal rights organization cited SeaWorld's mistreatment of dolphins and whales for organizing a protest.

Ludacris
Ludacris performs on the main stage at Strawberries & Creem festival at Childerley Orchard on June 18, 2022 in Cambridge, England. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

PETA is planning to take a stand at Ludacris‘ upcoming concert at SeaWorld, the organization announced Thursday (Feb. 23) citing the aquatic theme park’s mistreatment of dolphins and whales.

Ludacris is using the marine park as a money maker, despite being informed that dolphins and whales at SeaWorld are confined to cramped tanks with nothing to do but swim in circles and lash out at each other in frustration,” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA will be there fast and furious to let the public know that supporting marine prisons is ludicrous.”

Opposition to the rapper’s performance — which is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 26, as part of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival — will include PETA supporters and members of the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida, as well as a costumed crying dolphin that will carry a sign that reads “What’s My Fantasy? A Life Outside of SeaWorld!” — a reference to the Fast & Furious star’s 1999 hit “What Your Fantasy?”

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival kicked off Feb. 4 with a performance from En Vogue, though the girl group’s concert was not protested by PETA. PETA previously protested SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival in 2018, when Hanson took the stage to perform despite opposition from the organization to cancel in the form of an online petition, a fundraiser and even a cake.

Following Ludacris’ performance at the festival, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone will take the stage with a few special friends on March 4. Admission to the festival’s concerts is free to all park attendees.

