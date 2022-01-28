Perfume Announces CD Single ‘Flow’ Due March

Perfume is set to release “Flow,” the theme of an ongoing Japanese drama series Fight Song, as its latest CD single on Mar. 9.

The song was written specifically for the series, and the single will be coupled with “Mawaru Kagami (polygon wave live ver.),” which was premiered at the trio’s Perfume LIVE 2021 [polygon wave] concert at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama in August.

Fight Song is a romantic comedy starring Kaya Kiyohara as a young woman who overcomes hardships with a fighting spirit cultivated through karate. Shotaro Mamiya co-stars as a one-hit-wonder musician who falls in love with her, and Perfume’s 2015 track “STAR TRAIN” is being featured as his only hit.