×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Perfume Announces New Album ‘PLASMA’ & Accompanying Arena Tour

The set will be the electro-pop trio's first new album in four years.

Perfume
Perfume Courtesy of Billboard Japan

Perfume is set to drop its new album PLASMA on July 27. The project is the J-pop trio’s first album in four years since Future Pop from 2018, and its release “in early summer” had been teased via flyers included in the group’s latest single “Flow.”

Explore

Explore

Perfume

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The title of the project refers to the fourth state of matter after solid, liquid and gas. According to the release, the album contains smooth, urban electro-pop tracks suitable for a breezy drive or change of pace. Sprinkled with a variety of essences including city-inspired synth sounds, funk, and bass music, along with Perfume’s consistent futuristic taste, the album offers a musical experience that mysteriously changes form in succession, as the title suggests.

Related

Nissy

Watch Nissy Perform With GANMI Dance Crew in Dazzling New 'Trippin' Music Video

The album will contain 12 tracks, including “Saisei” (the theme of the movie Murder at Shijinso), “Time Warp” (Amazon Music HD commercial song / Peugeot “NEW SUV 2008/SUV e-2008” commercial song), “Polygon Wave” (theme of the Amazon Original program The Masked Singer), “Flow” (theme of the TBS drama Fight Song), “Sayonara Plastic World” (featured in NHK’s “Minna no Uta” in April and May) and more.

Perfume also announced its first arena tour in four years, entitled Perfume 9th Tour 2022 “PLASMA.” The trek will begin Aug. 20 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo and will travel to nine cities around the country until November. Fan club ticket pre-sales start on Friday, May 20.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad