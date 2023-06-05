Perfume Perform First Festival Outside Japan Since 2019 at Primavera Sound Barcelona

On June 1, Perfume graced the stage at one of Europe’s largest music festivals — Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona — for their first festival appearance outside Japan since 2019.

The last time the trio had performed outside its home country was when it hit the Indio desert for a set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

During their Primavera set, Perfume treated the festival crowd to a total of nine songs over the course of an hour including “Polyrhythm” — featured in the soundtrack for the Disney/Pixar-produced 2011 movie Cars 2 — “FLASH” and “Chocolate Disco.” The electro-pop group consisting of a-chan, NOCCHi and KASHIYUKA is also scheduled to perform as part of the festival’s Madrid lineup on Thursday (June 8).

Perfume also hopped over to London on June 3 for their first headlining concert in nine years at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in the U.K., titled Perfume LIVE 2023 “CODE OF PERFUME.”

Perfume’s setlist at Primavera Sound 2023 Barcelona on June 1:

Polyrhythm

FLASH

Spending all my time

Electro World

Nee

FUSION

edge

FAKE IT

Chocolate Disco