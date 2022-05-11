Pepsi® Partners With Billboard to Drop First-Ever Live Minting Experience During the 2022 BBMAs

There’s no other scoreboard like the Billboard charts and we’re raising the bar on what it means to celebrate the pinnacle achievements of the music industry.

Today, Pepsi announced the groundbreaking Pepsi Mic Drop x Billboard Music Awards “Winners’ Club” NFT Collection, a limited-edition collection created exclusively for Sunday’s 2022 Billboard Music Award, in conjunction with MRC Live & Alternative, the global entertainment company producing this year’s show. The collection will only be available on Billboard ChartStars, a digital collectible platform created in partnership with UNBLOCKED. During the ceremony, fans will have the opportunity to claim NFTs in real-time as televised awards are announced — for free! As each award is announced during the show, a custom digital collectible will unlock in real time, available for free minting for only 20 minutes. Fans can get in on the action by following Pepsi, Billboard and BBMAs on all social media to claim the digital collectibles.

In case you were wondering, the Billboard ChartStars digital collectible is built using the leading eco-friendly Flow blockchain, where minting a collectible only requires the energy needed for 1/12 of a web search.

The collectibles aren’t just limited to existing Billboard Music Award categories, though, as one additional drop will center around the Pepsi Mic Drop Moment. The brand-new honor from Pepsi will celebrate one of the biggest accomplishments on the Billboard charts this past year. While the honor will be presented live during the broadcast, fans can look out for an on-screen QR code, driving them to the Billboard ChartStars drop to redeem the exclusive collectible during a 20-minute window.

Make sure you turn into the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Diddy will lead the evening as host of the star-studded show, while performers for the Sin City takeover include Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as this year’s Icon Award recipient, Mary J. Blige.