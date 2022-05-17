Pepsi® & Billboard Help Fans Own A Piece Of BBMAs With Digital Collectibles

Pepsi®, Billboard and MRC Live joined forces at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for the release of the free Pepsi Mic Drop x Billboard Music Awards “Winners’ Club” NFT Collection on Billboard ChartStars.

During the star-studded award show, which took place on Sunday, May 15, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the ceremony saw the likes of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion take home trophies, but viewers of the show also walked away as winners. For the first time ever, Pepsi, Billboard and MRC Live & Alternative gave music fans the opportunity to secure NFTs for each award category with the launch of the Pepsi Mic Drop x Billboard Music Awards “Winners’ Club” NFT Collection. The collectibles were live minted and available for free for a limited time following each in-show announcement.

Billboard ChartStars, a digital collectible platform in partnership with UNBLOCKED, requires no need for a crypto wallet and is built on a leading eco-friendly blockchain, where minting a collectible only requires the energy needed for 1/12 of a web search.

Elsewhere during the broadcast of the show, which was hosted by Diddy, Glass Animals received an inaugural new honor – the Pepsi Mic Drop Moment – for their smash “Heat Waves,” which fans were able to claim as a digital collectible. The accolade honored the group’s hit song and its historic run on the Billboard Hot 100 after completing the longest lead-up to No. 1 in the Hot 100’s history at 59 weeks. Viewers at home partook in the action by scanning an on-screen QR code, driving them to the Billboard ChartStars release and redeeming it for free for a limited time. QR CODE is a registered trademark of Denso Wave Incorporated.

“Thanks! This is wicked,” the group’s frontman Dave Bayley said with a smile at the podium after introductions by Shenseea. “I think I can safely say that never in the history of the universe has anyone been given an award for doing something the slowest but we will take it. Thank you guys.”

If you want to learn more about Billboard ChartStars, you can register now to reserve your username and be in-the-know about future releases.

Click here for more on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which included performances from Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro and more.