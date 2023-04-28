Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Dolly Parton & More Named to People’s ‘Beautiful Issue’

People unveiled its annual “The Beautiful Issue” on Friday (April 28), with Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Dolly Parton and more making the 2023 list.

While Melissa McCarthy is the issue’s cover star ahead of her starring turn as Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Lizzo and Parton are each part of the magazine’s “A Year of Beautiful” feature, along with the likes of P!nk, Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston, Riley Keough, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elizabeth Banks, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Florence Pugh, Ali Wong and more.

Related Lizzo Celebrates Her Birthday By Cheekily Threatening to Quit Music

Rodrigo, meanwhile, kicks off the yearly “Beauty at Every Age” list. The 20-year-old hitmaker is followed by fellow musicians Halle Bailey (23), Latto (24), Zara Larsson (25), Doja Cat (27), Meghan Trainor (29), JoJo (32), SZA (33), Jhené Aiko (35), Lindsay Lohan (36), Ashley Tisdale (37), Mel B (47), Alanis Morissette (48) and Tanya Tucker (64). Living legends like Pat Benatar, Bonnie Tyler, Charo, Bernadette Peters and Gladys Knight go on to populate the upper echelon of the list in their confident and gorgeous 70s.

In another section, Kelsea Ballerini speaks about her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans and how the “turmoil” of the split inspired her latest EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. “When I sing ‘Penthouse,’ it’s a guttural moment with every woman in the room relating to some heartbreak,” the country singer says. “It’s a really healing thing.”

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift poses with her cats Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey for the “Beauties and Their Beasts” segment, while Demi Lovato, Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Lopez and more all write letters to their younger selves in a feature called “Cuties to Beauties.”

People‘s “The Beautiful Issue” is out on newsstands now.