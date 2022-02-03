Exhibits Honoring Peggy Lee & Bob Marley’s Family Set to Open at Grammy Museum

“100 Years of Peggy Lee” and “Marley: A Family Legacy,” two new exhibits curated by the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, are set to open on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Lee exhibit runs through Sept. 5, while the Marley family exhibit will run for an additional month through Oct. 16.

“The Grammy Museum has a long-standing relationship with the Marley family, and recently partnered with Peggy Lee’s family to present an online exhibit celebrating Lee’s centennial birthday,” Nicholas Vega, curator and director of exhibitions, said in a statement. “These exhibits continue to honor and recognize the lasting legacies of these groundbreaking artists.”

Both artists are music royalty. Lee received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 1995. Bob Marley received one posthumously in 2001. Lee was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1999. Marley was voted into the SHOF in 2010. In addition, Marley was voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

“100 Years of Peggy Lee”

Over the course of seven decades, Lee redefined the role of the female singer. In addition to accumulating more than 270 songwriting credits, 1,100 masters, 50 original albums, 800 radio performances and 200 television appearances, Lee also conquered acting and film music composition.

The singer received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role in Pete Kelly’s Blues (1955). Three years later, she became the first woman ever nominated for a Grammy for record of the year, for her smoldering version of “Fever” (1958). She won a Grammy for her 1969 hit “Is That All There Is.”

Lee died in 2002 at age 81. May 26, 2020 would have been her 100th birthday.

“100 Years of Peggy Lee” exhibit artifacts include Lee’s handwritten notes, drawings and paintings; costume jewelry and accessories, such as the necklace Lee wore in the 1952 film, The Jazz Singer; personal items, including a letter from Frank Sinatra and a gift from Quincy Jones; The Lady and the Tramp character models gifted to Lee by Walt Disney; Dave Barbour’s Gibson guitar; and rare photographs and scrapbook clippings.

“Marley: A Family Legacy”

Bob Marley took reggae to its highest heights. Legend, a 1984 compilation of his work with The Wailers, is one of the best-selling albums of all-time. The RIAA currently lists it at 15 times platinum. It is one of only 29 albums to be certified at 15 million or more in sales. The reggae musician sang out to the oppressed and downtrodden, and became a powerful inspiration to anyone who believed music could change the world.

Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36. Even today, more than 40 years after his death, Marley’s message and music continues to uplift people around the globe. The Marley story doesn’t end there, however. His sons and daughters carry on his work in their own unique ways.

The earliest sign that music would play a major role in the lives of the Marley children came by way of the Melody Makers, a group that included a young Sharon, Cedella, Ziggy and Stephen Marley. Later, after Ziggy and Stephen embarked on solo careers, other Marley offspring took to music and other ventures. Sons Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani Marley have made their mark in reggae and hip-hop. Cedella Marley became CEO of her father’s estate while publishing numerous children’s books. Sharon continues to advocate for principles championed by her father.

Most of the Marley family members have artifacts in the “Marley: A Family Legacy” exhibit. These include, Sharon and Cedella Marley: Custom-made Catch a Fire clothing outfits by Cedella Marley; Ziggy Marley: Ovation guitar; Julian Marley: Dashiki top worn on the As I Am album cover; Ky-Mani Marley: Ovation guitar; Damian Marley: Distant Relatives album proof; Rita Marley: I-Threes dress and wrap; plus a custom Bob Marley tribute edition Gibson guitar.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive drum lesson dubbed “Learn How to Play Reggae Drums With Santa Davis.” Davis has played drums for Bob Marley, Augustus Pablo, Peter Tosh, and many other Jamaican reggae artists. Since 2003, he’s kept time for Ziggy Marley and his band. One of the innovators of the unique Jamaican drum style, Davis teaches how to create the reggae “off beat.” Guests can take a seat at the kit for a reggae drum lesson.