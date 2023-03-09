Pedro Pascal Wants This Prince Hit Played at His Funeral

Pedro Pascal is the latest celebrity to take on First We Feast’s Hot Ones challenge, in which stars eat ten chicken wings or vegan substitutes, with each wing prepared with a progressively hotter hot sauce. Meanwhile, they’ll will answer thoughtful and well-researched questions from host and co-creator Sean Evans.

The Last of Us actor made it all the way through the 10-wing challenge, maintaining his calm and cool personality as much as he could amid the heat. On the last chicken wing, dipped in Hot Ones’ own The Last Dab Apollo sauce, Evans brought up Pascal’s love for Prince, and asked him why “Purple Rain” is the song the star would want played at his funeral.

“It’s my favorite song. It’s the most moving song,” Pascal shared. “I don’t know why, but it always emerges even before I actively started implementing it into my spiritual routine, essentially. I didn’t go to church. I was raised by HBO, [Steven] Spielberg and Prince. For me, ‘Purple Rain’ is the most emotionally cathartic, the most musically sophisticated song that I can think of. If it’s casually or spontaneously playing somewhere, I don’t have emotional space to go there because it just moves me so deeply.”

Watch the full episode of Hot Ones below, in which Pedro Pascal talks The Mandalorian, The Last of Us and more.